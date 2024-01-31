  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to Mahatma on death anniversary

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr P C Rayulu along with Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy distributing various items to the needy on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Tuesday
Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr P C Rayulu along with Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy distributing various items to the needy on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on Tuesday

The 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at Timminayudupalem on Tuesday.

Tirupati: The 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at Timminayudupalem on Tuesday.

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr P C Rayulu, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Dr Savita Singh, former director of Gandhi Smriti participated.

The participants at the meeting paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and recalled the services rendered by him during the freedom struggle.

Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, the chief guest, lauded the efforts being made by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in realising the Gandhi's vision of village self-governance. Dr. Savita Singh shared insights into Gandhi's life, stressing the emphasis laid by him on education for women and his efforts to uplift the Indian community in Africa.

