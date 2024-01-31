Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Just In
Rich tributes paid to Mahatma on death anniversary
The 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at Timminayudupalem on Tuesday.
Tirupati: The 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed at Timminayudupalem on Tuesday.
Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman Dr P C Rayulu, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Dr Savita Singh, former director of Gandhi Smriti participated.
The participants at the meeting paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and recalled the services rendered by him during the freedom struggle.
Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, the chief guest, lauded the efforts being made by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in realising the Gandhi's vision of village self-governance. Dr. Savita Singh shared insights into Gandhi's life, stressing the emphasis laid by him on education for women and his efforts to uplift the Indian community in Africa.