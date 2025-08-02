Live
Rich tributes paid to Vengamamba on her death anniv
Highlights
TIRUPATI: The208th death anniversary of saint poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba was observed by TTD by paying literary tributes on the occasion.
The meeting was held in Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Special Officer of Annamacharya Project of TTD Dr Medasani Mohan said, Vengamamba became a saint poetess by offering remarkable literary works in the praise of Sri Venkateswara Swamy as a penance that was easily understandable even to the common man.
Scholars Dr Rasani, Dr Sobha and Dr Rajasekhar also spoke on the occasion.
The Annamacharya Project artistes also rendered Keertans penned by the great saint poetess on the occasion.
