Rich tributes paid to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on birth anniversary across the state 

Amaravati: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy across the State on his 71st birth anniversary.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulapaya along with family members at the YSR Ghat.

Sharing an emotional post on twitter, the Chief Minister said, "On this 71st birthday, everyone remembers his valuable services. He lives forever in the hearts of the people through his schemes Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement, 108 ambulances and free electricity to farmers. We are happy to celebrate YSR birthday as a Farmer's day."

YS Vijayamma, YS Sharmila, YS Bharathi, close family members along with YV Subba Reddy, G Srikanth Reddy, Minister A Suresh were among those who paid tributes to YSR.

Meanwhile, at the party central office here, floral tributes were paid to YSR. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YS Rajasekhar Reddy was like a torch-bearer under whose inspiration Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was carrying out all the welfare measures for the poor including the provision of healthcare, the latest step being the launching of 104 and 108 ambulance services all over the state.

He said the government has upgraded schools on par with the corporate ones. Rajasekhar Reddy was a great leader who strived for the welfare of farmers and it was apt on the part of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare his father's birth anniversary as Farmers Day.

At Visakhapatnam, YSRCP national general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy said it was YSR who gave a prime place to the farmers and it was a great honour to the leader to declare his birthday as Farmers Day. He said it was YSR who transformed the state into a fertile land through Jala Yagnam programme. He said it goes to the credit of YSR to provide healthcare on par with corporate hospitals through Aarogyasri programme.

He said YSR worked for the welfare of the weaker sections and it would not be an exaggeration to say that YSR rule was a golden age in the history of Andhra Pradesh and he will be remembered even by the future generations.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivas were among those present.

Elsewhere in the State YSRCP leaders paid tributes to YSR and recalled his services and welfare schemes introduced by him benefitting all sections of people.