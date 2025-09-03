  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to YSR

YSRCP Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and others paying floral tributes to the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party leaders, including the district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole assembly constituency in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, town president Katari Sankar, and others paid rich floral tributes to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his statues at the district party office and at the Church Centre and other places in Ongole, observing his 16th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders, including district president Shaik Saida, Shaik Rasool, Gorantla Koteswara Rao, and others, paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his photograph at the District Congress Committee office in Ongole. They called for the support and strength of the Congress party workers to make Rahul Gandhi the next prime minister and fulfil the dream of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

