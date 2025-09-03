Live
- Rs 2.75 crore for Gurdaspur, Rs 50 lakh for Amritsar: AAP MP allocates MPLADS funds for flood-hit Punjab
- Bengal school job case: ED suspects tainted candidates' list truncated to show lower crime proceeds
- National ranking TT returns to Delhi after 13 years
- PVL begins on Oct 2; final set for Oct 26
- India ready for Korean challenge in Super 4s
- Bhambri relishes US Open journey, draws inspiration from India’s sporting legacy
- Age is NO bar
- Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala’s backwaters with Ayurvedic detox
- Ghaati Movie Booking Open Now | Release Date September 5, 2025
- Why sports matter in every child’s growing up years
Rich tributes paid to YSR
Ongole: The YSR Congress Party leaders, including the district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli...
Ongole: The YSR Congress Party leaders, including the district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole assembly constituency in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, town president Katari Sankar, and others paid rich floral tributes to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his statues at the district party office and at the Church Centre and other places in Ongole, observing his 16th death anniversary on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders, including district president Shaik Saida, Shaik Rasool, Gorantla Koteswara Rao, and others, paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his photograph at the District Congress Committee office in Ongole. They called for the support and strength of the Congress party workers to make Rahul Gandhi the next prime minister and fulfil the dream of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.