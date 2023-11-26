Live
- Awareness rally held against child marriage
- ‘Deprive and rule’ is as ominous as ‘divide and rule’
- New Orleans’ Culinary Fare: A Food Lover’s Handbook
- Manipur tribal MLAs meet Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
- Govt makes phased blending of compressed bio-gas with CNG, PNG mandatory
- Karimnagar: Narendra Modi to address rally in Karimnagar tomorrow
- Rifts among YSRCP leaders irk high command
- The Aristotelian Tragic Hero — Virat Kohli
- Karimnagar: Congress government will give additional Rs 5,000 under Rythu Bandhu said MP Ponnam Prabhakar
- Warangal: A deadly combo
Just In
Rifts among YSRCP leaders irk high command
Differences among ruling YSRCP leaders in the TekkaliAssembly segment irked the party high command.
Srikakulam: Differences among ruling YSRCP leaders in the Tekkali Assembly segment irked the party high command. Before 2019 general elections Duvvada Srinivas go sympathy of party chief YSJagan Mohan Reddy and he allotted Srikakulam MP ticket to Srinivas, but due to lack of unity among the party leaders, Perada Tilak and former central minister K Kruparani and poor cooperation of other senior leaders, T Sitaram, D Prasada Rao, D Krishna Das, Duvvada Srinivas was defeated by the TDP candidate K Rammohan Naidu. To compensate for the loss, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted the MLC seat to Srinivas and provided elevation.
But, MLC Srinivas failed to improve the party strength in the Tekkali Assembly segment and was also unable to get support from two main leaders of the party Kruparani and Tilak.