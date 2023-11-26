Rifts among YSRCP leaders irk high command

Srikakulam: Differences among ruling YSRCP leaders in the Tekkali Assembly segment irked the party high command. Before 2019 general elections Duvvada Srinivas go sympathy of party chief YSJagan Mohan Reddy and he allotted Srikakulam MP ticket to Srinivas, but due to lack of unity among the party leaders, Perada Tilak and former central minister K Kruparani and poor cooperation of other senior leaders, T Sitaram, D Prasada Rao, D Krishna Das, Duvvada Srinivas was defeated by the TDP candidate K Rammohan Naidu. To compensate for the loss, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted the MLC seat to Srinivas and provided elevation.

But, MLC Srinivas failed to improve the party strength in the Tekkali Assembly segment and was also unable to get support from two main leaders of the party Kruparani and Tilak.