  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rifts among YSRCP leaders irk high command

Rifts among YSRCP leaders irk high command
x
Highlights

Differences among ruling YSRCP leaders in the TekkaliAssembly segment irked the party high command.

Srikakulam: Differences among ruling YSRCP leaders in the Tekkali Assembly segment irked the party high command. Before 2019 general elections Duvvada Srinivas go sympathy of party chief YSJagan Mohan Reddy and he allotted Srikakulam MP ticket to Srinivas, but due to lack of unity among the party leaders, Perada Tilak and former central minister K Kruparani and poor cooperation of other senior leaders, T Sitaram, D Prasada Rao, D Krishna Das, Duvvada Srinivas was defeated by the TDP candidate K Rammohan Naidu. To compensate for the loss, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted the MLC seat to Srinivas and provided elevation.

But, MLC Srinivas failed to improve the party strength in the Tekkali Assembly segment and was also unable to get support from two main leaders of the party Kruparani and Tilak.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X