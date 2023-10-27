RINL blast furnace-2 records highest hot metal production

Visakhapatnam: Blast furnace-2 (Krishna) at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) crossed a milestone of 50 million tonnes of hot metal production since its inception.

The blast furnace -2 (BF-2) was commissioned in 1992 and achieved the significant milestone on October 25, 2023. Celebrating the occasion at the control room of BF-2, chairman and managing director of RINL Atul Bhatt appreciated the entire blast furnace team on this momentous occasion. He stated that the RINL has been registering several records in recent days.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said the achievement not only reflects RINL’s excellence in technology and innovation but also the determination of each member of the organisation to reach new heights in the steel industry.

Addressing the blast furnace team, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi mentioned that the milestone is a reflection of RINL’s leadership and its continuous pursuit of excellence.

CGMs N V Swamy, R. Mohanty, GM (BF) Uddam Nag and several senior officials were present.