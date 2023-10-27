Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
RINL blast furnace-2 records highest hot metal production
Blast furnace-2 (Krishna) crosses a milestone of 50 MT hot metal production since its inception
Visakhapatnam: Blast furnace-2 (Krishna) at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) crossed a milestone of 50 million tonnes of hot metal production since its inception.
The blast furnace -2 (BF-2) was commissioned in 1992 and achieved the significant milestone on October 25, 2023. Celebrating the occasion at the control room of BF-2, chairman and managing director of RINL Atul Bhatt appreciated the entire blast furnace team on this momentous occasion. He stated that the RINL has been registering several records in recent days.
Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said the achievement not only reflects RINL’s excellence in technology and innovation but also the determination of each member of the organisation to reach new heights in the steel industry.
Addressing the blast furnace team, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi mentioned that the milestone is a reflection of RINL’s leadership and its continuous pursuit of excellence.
CGMs N V Swamy, R. Mohanty, GM (BF) Uddam Nag and several senior officials were present.