RINL staff services hailed for promoting growth

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 39th Formation Day celebrations of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Chairman and Managing Director of the RINL P K Rath said on Friday that the company is now producing 7.3 metric tonnes with the help of dedicated and committed efforts exhibited by the employees.

Outstanding performers in various departments were given away awards. "The award winners will serve as catalysts for promoting a stimulating culture across the organisation. Let us rededicate ourselves to take the company to higher horizons of growth," the CMD mentioned.

Later, Rath presented awards to employees for their outstanding performance, including 49 awards for the executives and 39 for non-executives. For the first time, commendation certificates were given to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The programme was organised by the corporate communications department of the plant at Ukkunagaram Club in association with the town administration and general administration departments, among others.

Directors, CVO, Commandant, CISF, EDs, CGMs, HoDs and senior officers participated in the ceremony.