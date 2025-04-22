RINL wins SPSB Excellence Trophy 2024-25

Visakhapatnam: RINL emerged as a winner of the Steel Plant Sports Board Excellence Trophy for the year 2024-25 due to its all-round performance in various sports.

Organised by Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB), the tournament was held in various disciplines like badminton, chess, football, cricket, hockey, table tennis, kabaddi, volleyball and swimming in which eleven teams from various steel plants participated, including RINL, Alloy Steel Plant, Bhilai Steel Plant, Bokaro Steel Plant, Durgapur Steel Plant, IISCO Steel Plant, Rourkela Steel Plant, Salem Steel Plant, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Tata Steel and JSW Bellary.

RINL emerged as a winner in various championships, including cricket, badminton, Kabaddi and volleyball. Also the RINL secured third place in the chess championship. AK Saxena, CMD (Additional Charge), RINL and SC Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL congratulated the team and sports officials for bringing laurels to the company at the national level.