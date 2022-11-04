Rise to expectations of society, Guv tells scientists

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan exhorted the scientific community to rise to the expectations of society regarding science and technology. He inaugurated Science and Technology Exhibition by ISRO and DAE at SRM University-AP here on Thursday. The exhibition, organised as a prelude to 88th annual meeting of Indian Academy of Sciences, will be open till Sunday on the campus.

It is a known fact that science and technology are the established currency of the geo-political world. Any country that has made advances in prosperity has invariably depended on science and technology, remarked the Governor.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the nation 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.' He further said that a developed nation is one that has the capacity for wealth, literacy, high quality of life and national security.

Addressing the gathering, Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) president Prof Umesh Waghmare emphasised that the important mandate of IASc is to uphold the cause of progress and to connect with society through the domain of science and technology.

SRM-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro Vice- Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr Pola Bhaskar, SRM-AP Registrar Prem Kumar and many other dignitaries from Indian Academy of Sciences and State and Central government were present on the inaugural function.

Around 1,000 students from different schools across the State participated in the first day of the exhibition. There were demonstration models of rocket energy, space research, and nuclear technology, interactive videos on the evolution of technology in ISRO and DAE and meet up with renowned scientists and technologists. Participants can converse with eminent scientists and researchers on their path-breaking research works. Apart from the pioneering research models, the exhibition proffers a brief account of various career opportunities at ISRO and DAE. The exhibition will last for the next four days and will be open to the participants free of cost.