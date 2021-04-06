Rising heat pushes up chicken prices in Krishna 

Vijayawada: Chicken prices are skyrocketing due to short supplies in Krishna district. In the last one week, the prices increased from Rs270 a kg to Rs300 by Monday. The poultry industry faces problems every summer due to death of chicken.

Due to high temperatures, about 20 per cent of the birds die in the State. Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry Department Z Srinivas said that between 20 to 30 per cent chicks die in Krishna district during the summer due to high temperatures.

He said that the poultry management must take precautions like arranging coolers to protect the poultry otherwise the chicks will die. Recently, the poultry industry was badly affected due to rumours of Bird flu cases.

The Bird flu cases were reported in North Indian states three months ago. But, the impact of bird flu was visible in Andhra Pradesh too. Chicken lovers stopped consumption due to fear of bird flu for over two months. The poultry industry, however, gradually recovered and the prices shot up from Rs200 to Rs270 in recent days.

Once again, the poultry industry is affected by summer during the last one week as birdsstarted dying in Krishna district. Consequently, the chicken supplies gradually declined and the prices went up to Rs300 per kg. The consumers are not coming forward to buy chicken due to increased prices. Thousands of retail traders lost their business.

Thousands of people are eking livelihood by selling chicken pakodis, chicken biriyani and other non-vegetarian foods.They are gradually losing their income. Poultry is one of the most important industries in the district. Chicken and eggs are exported to West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar and other states from Krishna district.

Poultry industry provides livelihood to several thousand farmers, wholesalers, feed sellers, hoteliers, restaurants etc. If more hens die in this summer, the prices may go up, said K Ramesh, a poultry owner near Nuzvid.