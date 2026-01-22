Rising online scams Compel TTD to strengthen cyber vigil

Tirupati: Moving to counter a growing wave of online cheating targeting pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is in the process of establishing a dedicated cyber security cell to ensure quicker detection and action against digital fraud related to darshan and seva bookings. The move comes amid persistent attempts by fraudsters to exploit devotees eager for a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara.

As spiritual footfall to Tirumala continues to surge, a parallel digital menace has quietly taken root. Unscrupulous operators have been floating counterfeit websites, bogus mobile applications and deceptive social media groups, preying on the intense competition for darshan and arjitha seva slots.

Each time TTD announces the opening of online bookings, lakhs of pilgrims log in simultaneously, with tickets often selling out within minutes. This scarcity has become fertile ground for cyber fraudsters, who lure devotees with promises of ‘guaranteed’ darshan, accommodation or seva bookings through unofficial platforms. Pilgrims are persuaded to make online payments and are issued fabricated confirmations, only to later discover that no such bookings exist in the TTD system.

Officials say that despite repeated crackdowns, the threat has not been fully eliminated, as offenders swiftly reinvent themselves. The TTD’s IT wing, working in coordination with AP Technology Services, the Union ministry of electronics and IT, domain registration agencies, web-hosting companies and payment service providers, has blocked hundreds of fake digital platforms over the years. However, fraudsters routinely re-emerge with new domain names and redesigned interfaces, turning enforcement into a continuous exercise.

Complaint data over the years reflects the persistence of the problem. Around 50 cases were registered in 2019, followed by 34 in 2020.

The numbers rose again to 46 in 2021 and peaked at 72 in 2022. In 2023, 57 complaints were recorded, while nearly 40 cases surfaced in 2024. Alarmingly, 39 cases had already been registered by November 2025, underscoring that cyber fraud remains a serious and ongoing concern.

With the proposed cyber security cell, TTD aims to strengthen surveillance, improve coordination with enforcement agencies and enable faster takedown of fake platforms. Authorities have once again reiterated that darshan and arjitha seva bookings must be made only through the official TTD website.

Pilgrims opting for offline arrangements can collect free Sarva Darshan time-slot tokens at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam and the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati, or directly access Sarva Darshan at Tirumala. Officials have also cautioned devotees against trusting social media advertisements, WhatsApp messages or third-party links offering ‘assured’ tickets.

Any suspected fraud, fake website or mobile application can be reported to the TTD Vigilance toll-free number 1800-485-4141.

Stressing that prevention begins with awareness, TTD has urged pilgrims to remain vigilant against cyber traps laid in the name of faith.