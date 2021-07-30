River-linkage will end water disputes: Somu Veerraju

Ongole: BJP state president Somu Veerraju opined that linking rivers is the solution to the disputes arising between neighbouring states on waters.

Veerraju, celebrating completion of one year as the AP BJP president, participated in the Kostandhra zonal leaders meeting here on Thursday.

Speaking in a press meet held on the occasion, he said that he met Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and appreciated him for appointing the Krishna River Management Board to control the projects on the river in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of AP BJP for extending support to the Polavaram project. Stating that rivers should be linked to provide water to all areas in the state, he recalled that Vajpayee had proposed linking of rivers to put an end to the water disputes between the states.

He opined that by utilising the water from the Polavaram project in the region, Krishna water can be supplied to other dry areas.

Responding to the listing of the Veligonda project in unapproved projects in the gazette notification, the state BJP president said that it is only due to the spelling mistake in the AP Reorganisation Act. The correction of the mistake may take some time but efforts are being made by the state party.

Veerraju also demanded the government to disqualify the Emmiganur MLA Chennakesava Reddy for his remarks humiliating Hindus, and arrest of people who attacked a Dalit under SC, ST atrocities Act.

The BJP AP zonal in-charge and general secretary V Suryanarayana Raju, district in-charge and state secretary N Ramesh Naidu, media in-charge KV Lakshmipathi Raja, Ongole parliament constituency president S Srinivasa Rao were also present.