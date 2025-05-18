RJY aims to become the cleanest city in the State

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg said that efforts are underway to transform Rajamahendravaram into the cleanest city in the state. Speaking at the ‘Beat the Heat’ event under the ‘Swachh Andhra–Swarnandhra’ initiative at VAMBAY Housing Complex in Aava area of 16th Ward on Saturday, he urged citizens to consider the responsibility of planting and nurturing trees as their own.

The event was attended by Joint collector S Chinna Rammudu, MLC Somu Veerraju, and others. Commissioner Garg said that the Swachh Andhra–Swarnandhra programmes are being effectively implemented across the city. He stated that the primary objective of the ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign is to create awareness among the public about precautionary measures to protect themselves from the scorching summer heat.

Garg further informed that 40 water kiosks have been set up across the city, and nets have been installed at various traffic signals to protect commuters from direct sunlight. Additionally, a total of 6,560 rainwater harvesting structures have been established, covering the city and 10 surrounding panchayats.

The Commissioner announced that Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a compound wall around the Urban Health Centre’s vacant land, and a bio-fencing with plants will be established soon. He also encouraged every citizen to plant at least one tree and take responsibility for its growth. Joint collector S Chinna Rammudu advised people to take necessary precautions to protect their health during the rising temperatures, especially children and the elderly. He recommended staying indoors unless necessary and consuming plenty of fluids, including ORS. He also suggested arranging water bowls for animals and birds.

MLC Somu Veerraju lauded the city’s improved performance in the Swachh Andhra– Swarnandhra grading and called for a ban on plastic usage to protect the environment.

Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar, Secretary G Shailajavalli, Superintending Engineer MCH Koteshwar Rao, and MHO Vinuthna also participated in the event.