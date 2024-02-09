RK Roja inaugurated Adudam Andhra in Visakhapatnam

Minister RK Roja recently inaugurated the 'Adudam Andhra' state-level tournament in Visakhapatnam. The tournament includes various sports such as cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and badminton. The competitions have been organized in four stages and have received a great response. The state-level competitions will be held from today until the 13th of this month, with the best teams from each district participating. The finals of Adudam Andhra, called Maha Sangram, will take place from the 9th to the 13th of this month, and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend the closing ceremony on the 13th. The winners of these games will be awarded prizes totaling around Rs. 12 crores.

Minister Roja also expressed her support for putting Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo on Andhra kits, questioning why it would be wrong to do so. She criticized TDP leader Chandrababu and suggested that his photo should not be used instead. Minister Roja expressed her confidence that in the upcoming elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reelected as Chief Minister, while other parties are not yet prepared for the battle. She also mentioned Sharmila, advising her to reconsider her alliance with the Congress and highlighting the alleged wrongdoings of other politicians.

Minister Roja further criticized Chandrababu and the TDP, stating that they are losing political ground and resorting to forming alliances with different parties for their own benefit. She expressed her disappointment with their actions and remarked that Jagan Mohan Reddy is a strong leader. The minister also mentioned the alleged actions of Chandrababu and his party members, emphasizing their declining political influence.







