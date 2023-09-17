RK Roja says people are not bothered of Naidu's arrest, slams Pawan for false allegations

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not paying attention to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, as they believe he was incarcerated for his alleged involvement in illegal activities and for looting public funds. Roja alleged that TDP leaders were forcefully organising protests and providing monetary incentives to gain support.

She accused Chandrababu of using his son Lokesh, actor Balakrishna, daughter-in-law Bhuvaneshwari, and Pawan Kalyan to divert attention from his own corruption. Roja mentioned that even these tactics did not work in the end.

Furthermore, Minister Roja warned that Pawan Kalyan will not be tolerated if he speaks beyond his level. She argued that Pawan, who has not been successful in politics, is not qualified to criticize Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is fulfilling his late father's aspirations and implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor.

Roja also questioned if Pawan has candidates in at least ten constituencies and opined that the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) is always prepared for any political battle.