RK Roja says people are not bothered of Naidu's arrest, slams Pawan for false allegations

- Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
- Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
- Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
- BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill
- Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
- Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
- MP CM Chouhan inaugurates ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’
- National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
- Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
- Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not paying attention to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest,
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not paying attention to Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, as they believe he was incarcerated for his alleged involvement in illegal activities and for looting public funds. Roja alleged that TDP leaders were forcefully organising protests and providing monetary incentives to gain support.
She accused Chandrababu of using his son Lokesh, actor Balakrishna, daughter-in-law Bhuvaneshwari, and Pawan Kalyan to divert attention from his own corruption. Roja mentioned that even these tactics did not work in the end.
Furthermore, Minister Roja warned that Pawan Kalyan will not be tolerated if he speaks beyond his level. She argued that Pawan, who has not been successful in politics, is not qualified to criticize Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is fulfilling his late father's aspirations and implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor.
Roja also questioned if Pawan has candidates in at least ten constituencies and opined that the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) is always prepared for any political battle.