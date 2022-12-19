RK Roja shakes a leg for Dhimsa dance with artists in Lambasingi

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh RK Roja once again shook her leg with the Dhimsa dancers during her tour of Lambasingi on Monday. Wearing cooling glasses, Roja performed the Dhimsa dance along with the ministers.

The tourists cheered up by seeing the enthusiasm and energy levels of the minister. The tribals expressed happiness as MLA Bhagyalakshmi Mantri Roja danced.

Ahead of YS Jagan's birthday, the kickboxing competition being held in Visakha under the chairmanship of Meri Time Board Kayala Venkat Reddy, Tourism and Sports Minister R.K. Rosa started along with GCC Chairman Shobha Swati and entertained the people there with sports.

Tourism Minister Roja who is touring Lambasingi in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district inaugurated the resorts built by the Department of Tourism on Sunday, which will be fully accessible to visitors from today.

Roja said that under the leadership of CM Jagan, the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district will be made not only the executive capital but also the capital of tourism. Later Minister Roja danced with the locals at the resorts.