Rly division holds ‘Business Development Meet’

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway organised a Business Development Meet on Thursday to foster collaboration with merchants and boost economic growth. The meeting, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) B Prasantha Kumar, was held at the DRM Conference Hall.

Prasantha Kumar welcomed the 22 participating merchants, emphasising the importance of innovation, partnership, and stakeholder engagement in driving revenue. He encouraged them to actively collaborate with the Railways and bring new ideas to the table to unlock business opportunities. The session served as a platform for open dialogue and strategic planning, reinforcing the division’s commitment to being a reliable logistics partner. Discussions covered a range of topics, including goods traffic, parcel services, Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCETs), and Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) initiatives. Merchants raised operational concerns, particularly regarding Battery-Operated Car (BOC) services, and requested more parcel services to meet growing demand. In response, Prasantha Kumar assured the merchants that the division is committed to resolving all operational issues. “The Division values its merchants as true partners in growth,” he said, “and together we will expand parcel services, improve logistics, and ensure mutual prosperity.”

The meeting also focused on utilising untapped assets, exploring new revenue streams, and strengthening last-mile connectivity. Merchants were invited to submit innovative proposals that align with Indian Railways’ long-term commercial strategy.

The Business Development Unit of the Vijayawada Division continues to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and improving services through close collaboration with its stakeholders.