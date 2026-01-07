Power Grid hands over Force Traveller to Anantapur police

Anantapur: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Gooty, on Tuesday handed over a Force Traveller vehicle to the Anantapur district police for use in daily policing duties.

The newly provided vehicle was formally inaugurated by District Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh at the district police office premises. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the Force Traveller would be of significant use to the police department in carrying out routine law and order, security, and administrative operations across the district.

Expressing gratitude, Jagadeesh thanked Power Grid Corporation for its support and noted that such initiatives strengthen coordination between public sector undertakings and law enforcement agencies. He felicitated the representatives of the organisation for their contribution.

Senior officials from Power Grid Corporation who were present included Doman Yadav, Executive Director (SRTS-1); Bipin Bihari Rath, Chief General Manager (Projects); PVS Sudhakar, CGM, PAKTL; H.K. Maunus, Senior General Manager and CAO, Gooty; Venkanna, Deputy General Manager, PAKTL, Gooty; and PNV Murali Prakash, Deputy General Manager, Gooty.

Several senior police officials also attended the programme, including Trainee IPS officer Ashwini Manideep, AR Additional SP Iliyas Basha, Anantapur Urban DSP V. Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP Neelakantheswar Reddy, Reserve Inspectors Pawan Kumar and Madhu, members of the Adhoc Committee of the District Police Officers’ Association, including Sake Trilok Nath, and others.

The initiative was appreciated by police personnel, who said the vehicle would enhance operational efficiency in the district.