rlyWaltair Division takes out cycle rally

Visakhapatnam: Inorder to encourage employees to focus on fitness and make it part of daily life, Waltair Division organised a cycle rally. The rally, commenced from the Tenneti Park to Vizag Viewpoint along the Beach Road, was held as part of the ‘Sundays on cycle’, in line with ‘Khelo India Scheme’s Fit India’ initiative movement.

On Sundays, Waltair Division conducted ‘Sundays on cycle’ event to encourage regular physical activity among employees and citizens. The initiative saw active involvement of officers, children, sportspersons and employees.

Conducted by the East Coast Railway Sports Association –Waltair, the cycle rally was held under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra in coordination with assistant sports officer Rantidev Sahu and general secretary N Usha.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the Fit India Movement, launched by the Prime Minister in 2019, aims to make fitness an essential part of daily life for all citizens. “Under this vision, the ‘fit India cycling drive’ initiated in December, 2024, has evolved into a nationwide campaign. The Sundays on cycle initiative was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, underscoring its role in promoting health and wellness,” he added.

The campaign now incorporates activities like yoga, Zumba, and skipping rope alongside cycling, encouraging community participation and fostering a culture of regular physical activity.