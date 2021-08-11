Roads, colonies submerge as heavy rains lash East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Almost all the roads in the district were inundated with rainwater and in some places people have to wade through the waters.

Many low-lying areas in Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram and others areas were submerged in the rainwater. Traffic movement was also affected, especially in the Agency area where uprooted trees blocked roads.

Low-lying areas in the cities were inundated with two feet of water making it difficult to people to reach their destinations while vehicles were stranded. At around 8.30 am, rain with claps of thunder and flashes of lightning lashed Kakinada, Rajamahendravarm, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram , Y Rajamavaram, Kunavaram, Addategala and Chintur Agency and other parts of the district.

Water stagnation was evident in some low-lying areas such as Cinema Road, Madhura Nagar and Kakinada Rural before the rainwater found its way into the drains.

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials received rain related complaints such as water stagnation in low-lying areas. Water logging was more visible than ever before with roads and streets being submerged for hours together.

Normal life was affected in Ravulapalem, Tallarevu, Kapileswarapuram, Kakinada Urban, Rural, Pithapuram, Addaegaral, Maredumilli and other areas following heavy rains.

People in low-lying areas faced a lot of hardship owing to the failure of the power supply in Chinturu Agency and Rampa Agency.

On the other hand, children were found playing with paper boats in the knee-deep water. Though it caused difficulty to the elders too, they enjoyed the spectacle of watching the children playing with the paper boats in Repuru village of Kakinada Rural mandal.

With children, farmers were happy and delighted as rains will them help carry out agriculture activity.