Robbery in Chengalpattu express near Anantapur
Highlights
A robbery took place aboard the Chengalpattu Express, with thieves targeting passengers in the S-1 and S-2 coaches.
The culprits snatched a gold chain from a woman passenger during the incident.
The victim has lodged a complaint with the Kadapa Railway Police. Investigation is underway.
