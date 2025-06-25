  • Menu
Robbery in Chengalpattu express near Anantapur

Robbery in Chengalpattu express near Anantapur
Highlights

A robbery took place aboard the Chengalpattu Express, with thieves targeting passengers in the S-1 and S-2 coaches.

Anantapur; A robbery took place aboard the Chengalpattu Express, with thieves targeting passengers in the S-1 and S-2 coaches.

The culprits snatched a gold chain from a woman passenger during the incident.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Kadapa Railway Police. Investigation is underway.

