ROFR pattas to be distributed to tribals on October 2, says CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that the distribution of tribal lands has been postponed in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. Despite the selection of beneficiaries and preparation a of rails pattas have been completed, the program was postponed due to the coronavirus. He revealed that they will start distribution on October 2 in Kurup.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that efforts are being made to further develop the tribal areas and their culture. Jagan who tweeted on the occasion of Tribal Day said that the distribution of land title deeds to tribals has been postponed to October 2 due to corona outbreak. He said that on the day of Gandhi Jayanti, the foundation stone would be laid for the Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, Medical College at Paderu and for the Tribal Varsity. "On the same day, we are launching 7 super specialty hospitals under ITDA, "Jagan said.

AP is home to a diverse array of indigenous communities. We're proud of our tribal heritage & are doing everything in our capacity to uplift & preserve their culture & ethnicity. The distribution of RoFR pattas to tribals has been postponed to 2nd October due to #COVID19. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2020





On Gandhi Jayanthi, we will also lay the foundation of a Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, a Medical College at Paderu & a Tribal University. Ground breaking for 7 super-specialty hospitals under each ITDA will also be done on that day. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2020

Governments have been negligent in granting pattas to tribal lands that have been cultivated for years. Although the law states that as part of the Forest Rights Act brought in by the Central Government, all those who have been cultivating forest land before December 2005 should be given a title deed, but due to local reasons, their distribution has not been completed. Initially the late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy distributed most of the pattas, which were later neglected by the governments. However, Jagan, who recently came to power, has decided to distribute the pattas to all the cultivators as per the rules and is making arrangements accordingly.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to look into the claims and do good to the tribals. Earlier, it was revealed that the pattas will be distributed to the tribals on the day of August 9 on the occasion of the Tribal Day. He held a review with officials at his camp office on Friday on the ROFR and made it clear that the tribals who have been waiting for a long time for farming rights on forest lands should be benefited.

He said that cultivation rights have been given to all those who are eligible and action should be taken on the development of the respective lands once the deeds are issued. It was suggested to proceed according to a plan on what crops should be cultivated on those lands. For this, they want to coordinate with the agriculture and related departments. Officials explained to the CM that they are launching a portal called Giribhoomi for this.