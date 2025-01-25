Roja slams Naidu, Lokesh for returning ‘empty handed’ from Davos

Vijayawada: YSRCP spokesperson and former minister R K Roja on Friday criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh for ‘returning empty-handed’ from Davos and said they brought shame to the state instead of investments.

Roja told media persons at her camp office in Nagari that the duo’s incompetence tarnished the state’s industrial image, scaring away investors. She alleged that Lokesh’s so-called ‘Red Book Constitution’ is responsible for driving away industrialists. While neighbouring states like Telangana and Maharashtra secured investments worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore and Rs 15.75 lakh crore respectively, Chandrababu and Lokesh returned with a blank.

Despite 14 years of administrative experience, Chandrababu’s governance has failed to deliver, she said. Criticising their Davos trip, Roja said Rs 20 crore was wasted on promotions for Lokesh rather than focusing on state development. She questioned why Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who supported Naidu politically, was excluded from the delegation and said it was due to internal insecurities.

Highlighting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s achievements, Roja pointed out that during his tenure, Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 1.26 lakh crore worth of MoUs from Davos and Rs 13.5 lakh crore during the Vizag Global Summit.

Top industrialists like Ambani, Adani, and Jindal attended these events, showcasing confidence in Jagan’s transparent governance, she said.

She further accused the TDP-led government of creating a hostile environment for industrialists through political vendettas, misuse of law, and promoting false narratives about the state’s economy. She claimed that Jagan’s administration prioritised infrastructure development, peace, and industrial growth, which are the real factors attracting investments.