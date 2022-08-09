Rottela Panduga begins in Nellore, and devotees throng Bara Shaheed Dargah

The Rottela Panduga, which is a symbol of communal harmony started on Tuesday at the Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore. The Nellore district administration has made elaborate arrangements for this festival which will be held till the 13th of this month.



People from all over the world come to this festival regardless of caste and religion. The devotees on large scale came left the bread in the Swarnala Cheruvu and performed special prayers on Tuesday. The Muslim elders have decided to organise the festival of bread for five days from today till the 13th.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an order sanctioning Rs.15 crores for the development of Bara Shaheed Dargah. Development works like complex, internal cement roads, Swarnala pond etc. have been approved in the Dargah premises. It can be said that this is a piece of good news for the devotees on the occasion of Rottela Panduga.