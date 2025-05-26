Round table meet demands halt to Op Kagar

Vijayawada: The round table conference of Left parties and the civil society organisations demanded that the Union government immediately halt Operation Kagar and handover the bodies of the Maoists killed in the encounters in Chhattisgarh.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna presided over the round table meeting held on Sunday at the CPI State office and CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Chittipati Venkateswarlu presented the resolutions in the meeting, which were unanimously passed by the leaders.

The Left party leaders came down heavily on the Central government alleging that the BJP-Led NDA government had killed CPI Maoist central committee general secretary Nambala Kesava Rao in a fake encounter and other many leaders and tribals. They demanded the government to handover the bodies of the Maoists, who died in the alleged fake encounters. They also demanded that probe should made with the sitting judge on the encounters.

K Ramakrishna and Chittipati Venkateswarlu demanded that the Central government should hold talks with the Maoists to end the bloodshed. The round table meet expressed solidarity to the tribals, who are opposing Operation Kagar, which was aimed to handover the valuable minerals to the corporate groups in the tribal areas. They demanded that the government should protect the constitutional rights of the tribal people and also demanded the government to withdraw the paramilitary and police camps from the tribal areas.

The two leaders said the Maoist leaders were killed in the fake encounters and these were the murders committed by the government. They said it is shameful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave statements greeting the police forces. They strongly condemned the delay in handover of the bodies of the Maoists killed in the encounters. They demanded that the government immediately handover the bodies to the family members of the Maoists. They said the Union government is behaving very cruelly and badly with the Maoists dead bodies and stated that no government in the history of independent India behaved badly as the present Government is doing. CPM leader V Umamaheswara Rao lashed out at the Central government alleging that it is murdering Maoists on the pretext of encounters.

CPI (ML) Leader Jasti Kishore Babu, CPI (ML) Liberation leader D Harinath,MCPI leader Khadar Basha,CPI (ML) New Democracy leader M Ramakrishna and others spoke on the occasion.