Roundtable urges leaders to develop Prakasam district

Ongole: The people's representatives in the Assembly and ministers should discuss the development of the Prakasam district and focus on the fulfilment of promises made to the people and completion of pending projects, demanded the roundtable meeting held by the Aam Admi Party with the representatives from various political parties and public fronts at the Ranga Bhavan in Ongole on Friday.

AAP Prakasam district president Vesapogu Sudarsan, State assistant secretary Gonugunta Brahmam, Congress party State vice-president Sripathi Prakasam, Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah, Kisan Congress State vice-president V Rajagopal Reddy, Eddu Sasikanth Bhushan, Dasari Nagalakshmi, Left parties' leaders Raghuram, Varikuti Anjaneyulu and others spoke at the meeting. They opined that the Prakasam district is neglected by the governments from the very beginning of its formation. They said that the local public representatives in the assembly and parliament never bothered about the development and provision of infrastructure to the district. They said that even after the bifurcation of the State, the district did not get its fair share in the opportunities as the MLAs and MPs are not committed for the welfare of the public. They demanded that the present representatives at least should talk about the development of the district and see the Ramayapatnam port converted to a major port and its construction to be started immediately, completion of Veligonda project, NIMZ at Kanigiri, Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, IIIT realised in the coming months. They demanded the MLAs and MPs from the Prakasam district to discuss the local development in the Legislative houses and convince the governments to show some interest in the systematic development of the district at least from now.