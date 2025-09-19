RRR centre for every secretariat: Civic chief

Vijayawada: As part of Swachhotsava, Swachhta e Seva 2025, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra stressed the need to establish Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centre in every secretariat.On Thursday, he inspected the RRR Centre at Raghavaiah Park in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that there are already 64 regular and 9 special RRR Centres functioning across 64 wards under the VMC.

He emphasised that every secretariat should also have an RRR Centre where citizens can deposit unwanted steel utensils, clothes, books, papers, slippers, shoes, electronic devices, and other materials. These items would then be processed to reduce waste, encourage reuse, and promote recycling. He appreciated citizens who donated books and urged people to spread awareness about these centres. Meanwhile, Commissioner Dhyanachandra inspected outfall drains in One Town areas, including Tarapet, BRP Road, Nehru Road, and Padi Street. He directed officials to carry out continuous desilting works in coordination with engineering and public health departments and to fully utilise machines for waste removal.

Later, he inspected the Anna Canteen at the Gandhi Women’s College, One Town, where he instructed that an uninterrupted drinking water supply, proper sanitation, clean toilets, and improved public facilities must be ensured.

CMHO Dr K Arjuna Rao, AMHO Dr Babu Srinivas, and staff members participated in the programme.