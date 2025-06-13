Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Rs 10L donated to SVPT
Highlights
PotireddiLokesh of Naidupeta has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday.
Tirumala: Potireddi Lokesh of Naidupeta has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday.
The devotee handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at latter’s camp office in Tirumala. Kadiri Legislator Kandikunta Venkata Prasad was also present.
Next Story