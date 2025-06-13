Rs 10L donated to SVPT

Tirumala: Potireddi Lokesh of Naidupeta has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday.

The devotee handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at latter’s camp office in Tirumala. Kadiri Legislator Kandikunta Venkata Prasad was also present.