  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rs 10L donated to SVPT

Rs 10L donated to SVPT
x
Highlights

PotireddiLokesh of Naidupeta has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday.

Tirumala: Potireddi Lokesh of Naidupeta has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday.

The devotee handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at latter’s camp office in Tirumala. Kadiri Legislator Kandikunta Venkata Prasad was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick