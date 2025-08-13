Live
- Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief
- Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients
- Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman
- Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector
- Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
- Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children
- No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala
- Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag
- Prohibition & Excise officers complete training
- 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in J&K
Tirumala: Kodali Srikanth, Founder and MD of Kapston Services, Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD on Tuesday morning.
He handed over the donation DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.
