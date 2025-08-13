  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD

Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Kodali Srikanth, Founder and MD of Kapston Services, Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to...

Tirumala: Kodali Srikanth, Founder and MD of Kapston Services, Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD on Tuesday morning.

He handed over the donation DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick