Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD

Tirumala: Kodali Srikanth, Founder and MD of Kapston Services, Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD on Tuesday morning.

He handed over the donation DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.