Rs 12 crore earmarked for road-widening in Pedapalakaluru

Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that road widening works would be taken up at a cost of Rs12crore in Pedapalakaluru very soon.

She set the foundation stone for laying the roads at cost of Rs50 lakh on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, she urged the TDP leaders to make self-introspection on what TDP government did for the agriculture sector and added that the farmers did not get MSP for crops during the TDP rule. She said, after YSRCP came to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented several welfare schemes for farmers.

She recalled that the government has taken steps to get MSP for farmers. Rythu Bharosa Kendras were set up besides supplying seeds and fertilizers to famers on subsidy and agri-testing labs were set up.

She reiterated that the government was committed for the welfare of women. She said police officials are searching to arrest the accused in the gangrape case at Medikonduru and added that the government will extend all kinds support to the victim.

She said that the TDP leaders are using atrocities on women for gaining a political mileage. She said, the government has introduced Disha App and urged the women to download the app immediately which is useful when they are facing threat. She said so far 46-lakh women have downloaded the Disha App. She said the government will take all the steps to provide security to women.

Earlier, she participated in the swearing-in ceremony of new trust boards for various temples at Pedapalakaluru.