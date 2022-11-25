Rs 154 cr allocated for resolving water, road issues in Sarvepalli

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore for roads and Rs 84 crore for drinking water problems in the Sarvepalli constituency. He visited the Ramadasu Kandrika tank on Thursday and observed the status of water body.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani said the tank provides water for irrigating around 5,000 acres and the state government has been resolving the problems of farming sector on a war footing basis.

The Minister visited the tank along with villagers, irrigation officials and local leaders and expressed happiness over the full capacity of water in it. Villagers expressed thanks to the minister for filling the tank to its brim.

Govardhan Reddy said they were addressing the farmers problems permanently and now they were getting adequate water for two crops and for drinking water needs. He added that the main problem came with a canal, and now they have solved it. He appreciated the efforts of former sarpanch Shah Jahan and former central bank chairman V Symasundar Reddy.