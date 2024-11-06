Rs 16.97 cr subsidy under Deepam-2 released

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said that the government will provide three free LPG cylinders to the ration card holders per year.

He participated in the gas cylinders distribution programme under the Deepam-2 scheme and prepared tea at the beneficiary’s residence at Balajiraopet Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Tenali on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the alliance government will keep up its election promises and implement the Deepam-2 scheme.

He said the subsidy will be credited to the beneficiary account within 48 hours and added that so far 6, 46, 350 gas cylinders delivered under the scheme and Rs 16.97 crore subsidy was released. He said 99,365 ration card holders booked gas cylinders in Guntur district which is the highest in the state.