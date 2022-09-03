Rs 17 lakh sanctioned for amenities at women's college

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar assured students that appropriate steps will be taken to solve the problems of the students of Government Women's Degree College.

On Friday, the Collector spoke to the students of Araku Government Degree College for Women, who came to the Collector's office to stage a demonstration under the auspices of SFI and Adivasi JAC. He informed that Rs 17 lakh will be sanctioned for the provision of infrastructures such as drinking water, toilets and electricity. A protective wall will be built around the college premises for the protection of girl students.

Talking about the appointment of teachers, the Collector clarified that he will send proposals to the government and also assured them that he would talk to the Regional Joint Director of Education Department so that teachers from Rajahmundry and other areas would be appointed on deputation.

Collector Sumeet Kumar patiently answered the questions of the students. He suggested that it would take some time to resolve the issues and he would visit the college again next month. Both MP and MLA have come forward to spend up to Rs 10 lakh for the development of the college from the funds of Araku MP and MLA, he informed. The students thanked the Collector.

Students of Araku Government Degree College, State Adivasi JAC representatives Rama Rao Dora, M Rambabu, S Ganga Raju, B Madhava Rao, Maheswara Rao, SFI representatives Prabhu Das, Dhana Lakshmi, Kinnari, Jyothi, ZPTC member Gangaraju and others participated.