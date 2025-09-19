Live
Rs. 194 cr allocated for development of 100 PHCs
- Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav says the govt will spend the money for 88 new buildings and 12 upgrades
- Construction is funded by the 15th Finance Commission and PM-ABHIM, split between R&B dept and APMSIDC
Guntur: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav informed the Legislative Council on Thursday that the government is spending Rs 194 crore for the development of 100 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.
Replying to a question during question hour in the state Legislative Council on Thursday, he said the previous government had only granted administrative approvals for the works but failed to take them forward. “The earlier regime had no sincerity towards public health. It was the present coalition government that initiated construction works,” he stated.
He said, out of the 100 PHCs, 88 will get new buildings, while 12 dilapidated centres are being upgraded. The funds were sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Construction of 46 PHCs is being taken up by the R&B department, while the remaining works are being executed by the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
He explained that 2,600 vacancies have been filled to meet staffing needs at PHCs. “Each PHC is equipped to conduct 62 types of diagnostic tests, and 172 types of medicines are being supplied free of cost through village health clinics. For medicines, surgical equipment, and other requirements, the government is spending Rs.11.71 lakh annually per PHC,” he said.
Satya Kumar assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to provide quality healthcare services from village health clinics to higher-level hospitals.