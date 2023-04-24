Rs 2.07 lakh crore spent on welfare schemes in 4 yrs: Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that unlike anywhere else in the country, a sum of Rs 2.07 lakh crore was spent on welfare schemes during the last four years in the State. On Sunday, he inaugurated Tahsildar office, Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) and village secretariat in Gopalapuram mandal, constructed at a cost of Rs 51.8 lakh.

Later speaking at a meeting organised at the village secretariat, Minister Prasada Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decentralised the administration according to the constitution and is ruling impartially. He said that this government has increased the self-confidence of the people. Stating that it is unprecedented in the country to provide the benefits of government schemes directly to all eligible people, he said all the eligible people are provided with house pattas within 90 days of application. Every political party should have the responsibility to keep its promises, he said.

Minister Dharmana claimed that YSRCP is providing corruption-free governance in the State. He said that by directly depositing Rs 2.07 lakh crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries across the State, the total funds had reached the people without a single rupee bribe or misuse. He requested the public to notice this healthy change.

District in-charge Minister and Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, MP Margani Bharat Ram, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, MLAs Jakkampudi Raja and Talari Venkata Rao and others were present on the occasion.