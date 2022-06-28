Rs 259.21 crore credited into 1.72L beneficiaries accounts in Tirupati

Tirupati: For the third consecutive year, the beneficiary mothers of students have received the benefit under Amma Vodi scheme. At a programme held at Srikalahasti ZP girl's high school on Monday, 1,72,809 mothers in Tirupati district got Rs 259.21 crore under the scheme. The main function was held at Srikakulam district where the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed the button crediting Rs 15,000 amount into the beneficiaries' accounts in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that the government schools in the state have been modernised on par with the corporate schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. The idea was that no student should have a feeling of lack of facilities in government schools due to which they could not be educated. Though the government has been facing resource crunch, it was committed to provide Amma Vodi funds regularly every year.

The government has also been spending on providing nutritious food under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme and providing financial assistance for higher education under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. Since Independence, no other government has spent so many crores of rupees on education. Now, bringing in technology in school education, the CM has made an MoU with Byzu's to provide a corporate style of teaching.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken various initiatives to ensure no dropouts and to take forward the education sector in the state. The basic infrastructure in schools has improved greatly and toilets are being maintained well. Very soon, the government will be providing tabs for students.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said the spending of each paisa on children was an investment for their future. By studying well, they can build their better future and the government schemes will help them in this regard. Later, cheques were handed over to some beneficiaries. Srikalahasti RDO Haritha, DEO Dr V Sekhar, Municipal commissioner Balaji Naik and others participated.