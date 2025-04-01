Rs 30 crore sanctioned for roads in Saluru mandal

Saluru (Parvathipuram Manyam): Minister for Tribal Welfare G Sandhya Rani said that all the inaccessible villages would be connected with road facility and transportation facility would be provided to these habitations.

On Monday, Sandhya Rani inaugurated a road laid from Simidivalasa to Kotturu of Thonam Panchayat of Saluru mandal with a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. While addressing the gathering, she informed that during her tenure all the roads would be laid to all the tribal inaccessible villages.

She said that another Rs 30 crore funds were sanctioned for three roads in the Saluru mandal only. With the funds, a 14 kilometre road from Kurukutti to Sampangipadu with a cost of Rs 17.20 crore, a six kilometre road from Kodama to Chinthamala with a cost of Rs 7.90 crore and another road are being provided.

She said that the Chief Minister agreed to provide roads to all the tribal villages to avoid any Doli issues. Kodama road was the toughest in which herself travelled by auto to meet the public and to know their problems, she said. Responding to the public of Simidivalasa, she said that action would be taken to establish a school and Anganwadi centre at the village if the strength and conditions permitted. The Minister appealed to the people to inculcate minimum ethics among the children especially boys. She lamented that with each passing day, many incidents against girls and women were being reported and the society should take the responsibility.

Ethics should be taught in the family itself, she added. “Every boy has mother, sister and many relatives and cruelty against girls and women should not happen”, she said. The parents should teach them values and caution them while they go out, she exhorted.