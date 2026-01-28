Rs 30 lakh cash seized at Srisailam tollgate, probe on

Srisailam: Srisailam police seized Rs 30 lakh in unaccounted cash under suspicious circumstances at the Srisailam tollgate on Tuesday during routine security checks. The seizure was made after tollgate security personnel noticed unusually large bundles of currency notes inside a vehicle during inspection, raising suspicion and prompting immediate verification.

According to Srisailam Circle Inspector Jeevan Ganganarh Babu, the vehicle bearing a Maharashtra registration number was stopped as part of regular security checks. During a thorough inspection, huge stacks of currency notes were found concealed inside the vehicle. The tollgate staff immediately alerted Chief Security Officer Srinivasa Rao, who ensured that the vehicle along with the cash was handed over to the Srisailam Police Station for further action.

During questioning, the occupants of the vehicle claimed to be gold traders from Maharashtra. They informed the police that they had travelled to Hyderabad for gold business transactions and later proceeded directly to Srisailam for temple darshan.