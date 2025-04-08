Rs 30 lakh donated to TTD

  • Menu
Tirumala: BMK Nagesh from Bengaluru donated Rs 30 lakh to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust on Monday.

He handed over DDs to the amount to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his office in Tirumala. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy is also present.

