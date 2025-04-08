Live
Rs 30 lakh donated to TTD
Highlights
BMK Nagesh from Bengaluru donated Rs 30 lakh to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust on Monday.
He handed over DDs to the amount to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his office in Tirumala. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy is also present.
