Rs 3,135 cr deposited into accounts of 46.8 lakh farmers

Rajamahendravaram: State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that RS 3,135 crore were deposited into the accounts of 46,85,838 farmers across the state towards the second instalment under Annadata Sukhibhava. This amount includes Rs 5,000 as the State Government’s share through Annadata Sukhibhava and Rs 2,000 as the Central Government’s share through PM-KISAN.

On Wednesday, the minister participated as the chief guest in the district-level programme for the distribution of the second instalment of “Annadata Sukhibhava – PM-KISAN” funds, held at Gowripatnam village of Devarapalli mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramanaidu informed that the first instalment of Rs 7,000 was disbursed in August, bringing the total amount transferred through the two instalments to Rs 6,310 crore. He also said that the third instalment would be deposited soon. In East Godavari district alone, Rs 76.99 crore were deposited for 1,14,991 farmers in the second phase, with each farmer receiving Rs 7,000. The minister also stated that the government is rectifying the lapses that occurred in the previous administration regarding agriculture, water supply, and desilting of canals.

District collector Kirti Chekuri said that the government’s aim is the upliftment of farmers, and the investment support is strengthening them. She advised farmers to focus on natural farming and said that the State and Central governments are offering extensive support for oil palm cultivation for four years. The collector also informed that 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be procured in the district this Kharif season. She assured that there is no shortage of urea, with more than the required amount available, and suggested that using green manure would reduce urea consumption. Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju expressed happiness over the farmers benefiting from the Annadata Sukhibhava – PM-KISAN scheme. He commented that while agriculture was in a pitiful state during the previous government’s tenure, the current Central and State Governments are implementing numerous welfare programmes for farmers. The event was attended by District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, Horticulture Officer N Mallikarjuna Rao, Constituency Special Officer P Bhagyavathi, Village Sarpanch Annapurna, farmers, and others.