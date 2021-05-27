Rs 38 crore earmarked for new Kakinada Municipal Corporation building

Kakinada: Smart City CEO and MD, Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that Rs 38 crore from Smart City fund would be utilised for the construction of new KMC building.

He inspected the KMC office removal works along with engineering officials on Wednesday. He said that keeping in view the proposed Greater Kakinada, the building construction will be taken up. He enquired about the details of the work with Sudhakar Infras representatives who will undertake the construction of the new building. He suggested that the new building construction work should be completed within a year.

He said the new building would be constructed with all the amenities required for Greater Kakinada. He said the trees on the office premises have already been moved to various places in Kakinada through the translocation method.