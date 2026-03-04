Returnees recount fear, soaring costs amid Middle East conflict

"I didn't feel any relief, not even during the flight, until I finally landed in Delhi," said Sunil Gupta, one of the several passengers who returned home shaken, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted travel and daily life, leaving many Indians stranded. Gupta, who was returning from Dubai, said the uncertainty was overwhelming.

"I was very worried because I have never faced such a situation before. Watching everything that was happening around the world made me anxious. All I wanted was to somehow return home and be with my family," he said. Gupta said even on the flight, he could not relax and kept thinking about the situation until he landed in Delhi. Tensions have escalated following a coordinated offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The US and Israel jointly launched military strikes on the Islamic country on Saturday. Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf, and also at the global business hub of Dubai. Arvind, a resident of Noida who also returned from Dubai, said many people were stranded after flights got cancelled.

"People had just gone there for a few days and are not able to handle the expenses. The stranded tourists are facing a serious financial burden. That is the biggest problem right now," he said. He said the flight that he had initially booked was cancelled, forcing him to stay back for four extra days. "During that time, we kept hearing about and seeing incidents around us. I personally saw explosions in the sky, but they (missiles) were being intercepted. Even though the missiles were intercepted, witnessing something like that creates fear," he said. For some families, the distress has been far more personal. Kunwar Shakeel Ahmed, father of an Indian student studying in Iran, said the situation near his daughter's hostel is frightening. "Sounds of blasts can be heard. Whatever missiles are being fired are landing very close to where they are staying. She told me that after one blast nearby, parts of the roof and the plaster of the hostel building fell off. You can imagine what the girls must be going through," Ahmed said.

He recalled what his daughter told him over the phone on Tuesday morning. "She told us to take care of ourselves and not worry too much and added that if God wants, we will meet again." "When your own child speaks like that, it shakes you from within. Think about the daughter or son you have raised in your lap. How would you feel in such a situation?"

he asked.