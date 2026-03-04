Malaysia Airlines ordered to refund passenger

A Delhi consumer forum has directed Malaysia Airlines to refund Rs 65,802 along with interest to a city resident whose relatives' travel plans were disrupted following cancellation of tickets during the Covid pandemic. The Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also imposed costs on MakeMyTrip for deficient service and for giving false assurances regarding refund and rescheduling of tickets.

The commission, presided over by president Monika A Shrivastava with member Kiran Kaushal, was hearing a complaint filed by Karan Pradeep against MakeMyTrip and Malaysia Airlines over cancellation of tickets booked in October 2019 for travel between to Kuala Lumpur and Manila from Delhi in March 2020.

Pradeep had purchased two tickets worth Rs 65,802 as a wedding gift for his brother and sister-in-law for travel between March 13 and March 21, 2020. However, amid the rapid spread of Covid and lockdown measures in the Philippines, the travel plans were disrupted.

The complainant alleged that despite Malaysia Airlines introducing an "Ultimate Flexibility Ticket Change Policy" allowing date changes and relaxations, MakeMyTrip initially refused to reschedule the tickets, claiming it was unaware of the airline's policy. He later agreed to cancel the booking after being assured that a full refund would be processed within 60 to 90 days. An email dated March 19, 2020, from MakeMyTrip stated that the refund had been initiated. However, the amount was not received, the complaint said. Pradeep further alleged that he was made to approach both the airline and the booking platform for the refund, with each shifting responsibility to the other.

MakeMyTrip contested the complaint, arguing that the tickets were non-refundable and that the plea was barred by limitation.