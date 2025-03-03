Rs 5L ex gratia announced to kin of deceased student

Kurnool: The State government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a student G Srilekha, who passed away while undergoing treatment in a hospital, stated District Collector P Ranjith Basha in a press release on Sunday.

Srilekha, an 8th-grade student at the Zilla Parishad High School in Polakal, C Belagal mandal, was injured on Friday when a tree branch fell on her. She was immediately taken to the Government General Hospital, where she received advanced medical care. However, unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, the Collector informed.

Upon bringing this incident to the notice of the State government, it responded immediately by announcing Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased student Srilekha, Collector Ranjith Basha said.

Expressing his grief over the unfortunate demise of G Srilekha, the Collector conveyed his deep condolences to her family.

He further instructed the district education authorities to take stringent measures to prevent such accidents in schools in the future.