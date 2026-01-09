Rs. 60.76 cr Khelo India boost for Andhra sports infra

Vijayawada: Union ministry of youth affairs and sports granted administrative approval for eight key sports infrastructure projects in the state under the Khelo India Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs.60.76 crore. The projects aim to modernise facilities and promote grassroots sports across Vijayawada, Chittoor, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram.

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, a hub for athletics and football, will be the primary beneficiary. The sanctioned funds include Rs 9.5 crore for a state-of-the-art 400-metre, 8-lane synthetic athletic track with 25-metre-high floodlights; Rs 6 crore for an artificial grass football field; Rs 1.5 crore for new tennis courts; Rs 92 lakh for a basketball court; and Rs 1.08 crore for dedicated floodlighting for the existing 200-meter track, basketball and tennis courts.

The approval also extends to district-level infrastructure. Kuppam in Chittoor will get a multi-purpose indoor block (60m x 40m) at the NTR Sports Complex, budgeted at Rs.14.00 crore. Pathrunivalasa in Srikakulam will see a large indoor hall (60m x 40m x 12.5m), also worth Rs 14 crore. Rajamahendravaram will get a multi-purpose indoor stadium (Arena-2) at V.L. Puram, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 13.76 crore.

The ministry has granted ‘in-principle’ approval for a Rs.14 crore Multi-Sports Complex at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium, Guntur. The state government must submit a fresh, detailed proposal within 15 days for final clearance. SAAP has been instructed to submit formal acceptance within 15 days, and all tendering processes, including land clearance and agency selection, must be completed within three months, failing which the projects may be cancelled.

These initiatives are expected to provide world-class facilities, encourage youth participation, and nurture sporting talent at both district and state levels. Officials and sports enthusiasts believe the modernized infrastructure will position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for athletics, football, and indoor sports, in line with the Khelo India programme’s vision of promoting grassroots talent.