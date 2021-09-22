Rs 78 crore sanctioned for stormwater drains in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the government has sanctioned Rs 78 crore for construction of stormwater drains in Kadapa city. Speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of roads and drains worth Rs 28 lakh under 14th finance commission funds at 28th division in the city here on Tuesday, he said people were facing several hurdles during rainy season following stagnation of rainwater due to lack of proper drainage facility.

He said that the government proposed to extend 16 roads in the city apart from it 7 roads junction would be developed with Rs 280 crores in the first phase. After the issue was brought with the notice of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 78 crore for stormwater drains. He said all divisions in the city would be developed in a phased manner.

Mayor K Suresh Babu said Kadapa city was not developed due to various reasons in the TDP stint. The Mayor recalled that during the YSR rule, several developmental works like establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Yogi Vemana University were taken up. He said after YSR's death development was stalled in the TDP regime due to political reasons.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, he sanctioned Rs 850 crore for the development. He said the government has proposed to set up solar plant with Rs 85 crore in the city. 28th division corporator Aripullah, party leaders Masasate, Subbamma, Suryanarayana and others were present.