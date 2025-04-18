Rs 800 crore sanctioned for power sub-stations, transformers in State: Minister

Vijayawada: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said power sub stations and transformers worth Rs 800 crore will be installed across the State to strengthen power supply and ensure hassle free power supply to consumers.

Minister Ravi Kumar along with Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad inaugurated 33/11 KV power sub-station in Vuyyur village of Penamaluru assembly segment on Thursday.

Minister Ravi said power supply will be streamlined to Srinvasa Nagar, Sowbhagya Nagar, Santhi Nagar, TIDCO colony and other areas in Vuyyur with the inauguration of power sub-station. He assured Vuyyuru villagers that the pending works of 132 KV sub-station in Vuyyur will be completed.

The Minister said demand for power supply in the State will be increased by six to eight per cent and the government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore to set up transformers and sub-stations in the State to meet the requirements of energy department. He said the government is encouraging renewable energy. Referring to Surya Ghar scheme, he said the government is giving subsidy for installation of solar power at homes and appealed to people to make use of Surya Ghar scheme. The Minister said the Central government is ready to sanction 20 lakh Surya Ghat solar connections to Andhra Pradesh.