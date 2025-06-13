Live
Rs 9 lakh stolen from car
Highlights
Nellore: Some unidentified persons on Thursday looted Rs 9 lakh from a car by breaking its windows in broad daylight. The incident took place at the registration office in Atmakur town.
According to sources, K Srinivasulu of AS Peta mandal came to the registration office in Atmakur town along with Rs 9 lakh cash, meant for the registration of some property. He parked the car in the office premises and went inside the office to prepare the documents related to his property, keeping the money inside the car.
Culprits took the opportunity and broke the glass pane of the car window and decamped with the cash.
Atmakur police registered a case and investigating.
