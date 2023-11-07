Rs11 cr fodder scam in Srikakulam alleged

Srikakulam: The fodder sanctioned by the state government for the purpose of supplying to cattle grazers o Schedule Caste (SC) category has reportedly been diverted and sold to private fodder dealers for a high price by the officials.



To conceal their illegal activity, the animal husbandry department former director at state level, joint director (JD) for Srikakulam, deputy directors and assistant directors who had been working at division and subdivision level in the district, created fake records by filling them with fictitious names of cattle grazers. Representatives of Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham registered a complaint with the district collector, Srikesh B Lathakar on Monday at the weekly Spandana programme in this regard, alleging that fodder worth Rs 11 crore was diverted.

They narrated names of all the animal husbandry officials working in the district and how they were earning money illegally by selling fodder to private dealers, instead of allotting the same to cattle grazers of SC category. They demanded stringent action and recovery of money from the errant officials.