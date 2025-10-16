Rs.344.39 cr approved for 7,197 irrigation works

Vijayawada: The state government approved 7,197 operation and maintenance (O&M) works in the major, medium, and minor irrigation sectors for the financial year 2025–26, with a total outlay of Rs 344.39 crore. The works will be taken up under the existing O&M budget after the completion of water releases to irrigation canals.

Earlier, the government had cleared 7,174 works. Later, based on recommendations from the Command Area Development Authority (CADA), some works were added and a few deleted, bringing the total to 7,197 without any change in the total sanctioned amount. To this effect, water resources department special chief secretary G Sai Prasad issued GO Rt No. 558 on Wednesday.

According to the order, the engineer-in-chief (irrigation) had sought changes in the nomenclature and numbers of O&M works under several project circles, including Nagarjuna Sagar (Guntur), NTR–Telugu Ganga (Tirupati), Minor Irrigation (Vijayawada), and Godavari Delta System (Dowleswaram). The modifications were approved as they involved no extra financial burden.

The sanctioned funds will be used to strengthen irrigation structures, desilt canals, repair sluices, and improve water regulation systems to ensure smooth water flow and better agricultural output.

The allocations include Rs 21.11 crore for 234 works under the chief engineer, Anantapur, Rs 21.27 crore for 325 works under NTR–Telugu Ganga Project, Tirupati, ₹37.31 crore for 474 works under Kurnool, and ₹7.05 crore for 80 works under Kadapa.

Major allocations include Rs 81.06 crore for 1,752 works under Godavari Delta System, Rs 50.26 crore for 1,412 works under Krishna Delta System and Rs 55.21 crore for 1,431 works under minor and medium irrigation.

Officials said the O&M programme will help maintain the state’s irrigation network and improve water-use efficiency across command areas.